06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Appeals Court: Tenant Fails To Show Causation In Lead Paint Poisoning Lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Court of Appeals on May 30 ruled that a woman who sued the owner of her rental house failed to establish causation that his negligence in allowing lead-paint hazards on the premises caused her grandson's injuries, which she contended included autism (Myra Duby v. Christopher Woolf, No. 84A05-1612-CT-2815, Ind. App.; 2017 Ind. App. LEXIS 224).