06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Court Affirms Remand Where Couple Abandoned Federal Asbestos Claims

NEW YORK - A judge properly remanded a couple's asbestos action after they abandoned claims invoking federal jurisdiction, and dismissal of the last nondiverse defendant does not require a different outcome, a Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel held May 31 (Alton Chapman, Frances Chapman v. Crane Co., et al., No. 16-933, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9732).