06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Court Finds Error In Exclusion Of Co-Worker's Asbestos Testimony

AKRON, Ohio - A judge improperly excluded testimony after wrongly finding that a co-worker relied on hearsay from a supervisor rather than his own experiences regarding work with a defendant's asbestos-containing tape, an Ohio appeals court held May 31 (Ruth Williams v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Akron Gasket & Packing Enterprises, No. 28253, Ohio App., 9th Dist., Ohio App. LEXIS 2089).