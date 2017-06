06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Magistrate Recommends Approving Settlement Of Suit Over Stormwater Discharges

NEW YORK - A federal magistrate judge in New York on May 30 recommended approving a settlement of a lawsuit between an environmental group and defendants accused violating the Clean Water Act (CWA) by discharging stormwater without a permit, finding that the agreement furthers the objectives of the statute (Raritan Baykeeper, Inc. v. Flag Container Services, Inc., et al., No. 16-CV-4634, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 83426).