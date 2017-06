06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Man Sufficiently Alleged Injury In Suit Over Pesticide Use, Judge Says

TOLEDO, Ohio - A federal judge in Ohio on May 30 denied a motion to dismiss a man's Clean Water Act (CWA) lawsuit over a sanitary district's use of mosquito-killing pesticides, finding that while his notice of intent to sue was deficient, he sufficiently alleged an injury-in-fact and redressability (Matt Cooper v. Toledo Area Sanitary District, No. 16-cv-1698, N.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 82193).