06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Maryland Court Rejects Attempt To Keep Asbestos Case Outside Statute Of Repose

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A woman's reading of the state's statute of repose is both outdated and implausible and does not preclude application of the law to her case alleging exposure from insulation applied to a generator whose construction was completed in June 1970, a Maryland appeals court held May 31 (June Diane Duffy, et al. v. CBS Corp., No. 453 September Term, 2015, June Duffy, et al. v. CBS Corp., No. 40 September Term, 2016, Md. Spec. App., 2017 Md. App. LEXIS 561).