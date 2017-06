06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Maryland High Court Reverses Lead Paint Ruling, Says Causation Evidence Sufficient

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A divided Maryland Court of Appeals on May 30 reversed and remanded a lead-paint poisoning lawsuit, finding that the plaintiff had provided sufficient evidence of causation (Terrence Rogers v. Home Equity USA Inc., No. 57 Sept. Term, Md. App.; 2017 Md. LEXIS 387).