06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - California Court Affirms $6.8M Penalty Imposed On Overstock For Inflated Pricing

SAN FRANCISCO - A California appeals court on June 2 affirmed a trial court's decision to impose $6,828,000 in civil penalties against an online retailer after determining that it violated California's unfair competition law (UCL) and false advertising law (FAL) when it made untrue and misleading statements about pricing, finding that the trial court's penalty was not constitutionally disproportionate (The People v. Overstock.com Inc., No. A141613, Calif. App., 1st Dist., Div. 4, 2017 Cal. App. LEXIS 506).