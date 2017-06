06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 8th Circuit Finds Borrowers' Right To Rescind Under TILA Expired

ST LOUIS - The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 2 affirmed a trial court's ruling dismissing a claim for violation of the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) asserted by borrowers against lenders, finding that their notice of rescission of the loan was untimely (Alan G. Keiran, et al. v. Home Capital Inc., et al., No. 15-3437, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9767).