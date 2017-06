06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Finds Policy Covered Water Vapor Damage, Rejects Insurer's Arguments

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Montana federal judge on June 6 granted summary judgment in favor of a property owner, finding that issues of fact exist as to whether a contractor caused a furnace vent pipe to disconnect, resulting in water damage, but found that the damage was covered under a homeowners insurance policy (Landy C. Leep v. Trinity Universal Insurance Co., No. 16-57, D. Mont., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 86759).