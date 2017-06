06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insurer Has No Duty To Defend Insured Against Unpaid Commissions Claims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - An Alabama federal judge on June 2 found that an employment practices liability insurer has no duty to defend its insured against a former employee's claims for unpaid commissions, denying the insured's motion for partial summary judgment (American Chemicals & Equipment, Inc. d/b/a American Osment v. Continental Casualty Co., et al., No. 15-00299, N.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 84769).