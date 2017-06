06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Texas Federal Judge Says Counterclaim Not Redundant, Denies Motion To Dismiss

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas federal judge on June 2 denied a contractor's motion to dismiss an insurer's counterclaim for declaratory relief after determining that the counterclaim is not redundant of the insurer's affirmative defense asserted in its answer to the complaint (Hunt Construction Group Inc. v. Cobb Mechanical Contractors Inc. et al., No. 17-215, W.D. Texas).