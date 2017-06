06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 7th Circuit Affirms: House Plans Dissimilar, Access Not Proven

CHICAGO - A Wisconsin federal judge did not err in granting a copyright infringement defendant summary judgment in connection with allegations that it infringed four copyrighted house designs, the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled June 6 (Design Basics LLC v. Lexington Homes, Inc., No. 16-3817, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9985).