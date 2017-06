06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Michelle Lee Submits Resignation, Leaves PTO

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross confirmed June 6 that earlier that day, Michelle Lee resigned from her post as director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and undersecretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property.