06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Pennsylvania Federal Judge Denies Relief In Trademark Dispute

PHILADELPHIA - Allegations that a newly named pharmacy continues to infringe the "Rann Pharmacy" trademark despite a November 2016 injunction were rejected June 6 by a Pennsylvania federal judge (Rann Pharmacy Inc. v. Shree Navdurga LLC, et al., No. 17-1893, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 86373).