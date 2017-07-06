06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - D.C. Circuit: Employer Must Comply With Disclosure Requirements Applied By NLRB

WASHINGTON, D.C. - An employer ordered to comply with certain witness-statement disclosure requirements, as established in Anheuser-Busch, Inc., 237 N.L.R.B. 982, 984-85 (1978), has no standing to challenge a new prospective rule established by the National Labor Relations Board in the same ruling because the NLRB may enforce a cease-and-desist order only to the extent that it requires the employer to comply with the rule applied in its case, a District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled June 6 (American Baptist Homes of the West, doing business as Piedmont Gardens v. National Labor Relations Board, No. 15-1445, D.C. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9970).