06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 2nd Circuit Reinstates Class Suit Accusing Whole Foods Of Overstating Weight

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 2 reinstated a class suit accusing Whole Foods Market Group Inc. of systemically overstating the weights of prepackaged food products and, as a result, overcharging customers, finding that the lead plaintiff plausibly alleged an injury-in-fact (Sean John, et al. v. Whole Foods Market Group, Inc., No. 16-986, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9770).