06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Biopharmaceutical Firm Sanctioned For Using Materials In Other Suits

NEW YORK - A biopharmaceutical company violated a protective order by using discovery materials designated as confidential to file two other lawsuits, a New York federal magistrate judge ruled June 5, granting two motions by the defendant to enforce the protective order and sanctioning the plaintiff (Errant Gene Therapeutics LLC v. Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, No. 1:15-cv-02044, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 85962).