06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Expert Testimony On Doctor Teaching Contracts Suitable, 7th Circuit Says

CHICAGO - A federal court did not abuse its discretion in determining that a medical expert was qualified to provide testimony on the nature of physician teaching contracts in a podiatric residency program, the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held June 5 in affirming the conviction of a doctor for taking kickbacks to refer patients to a Chicago hospital (United States of America v. Shanin Moshiri, No. 16-1126, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9959).