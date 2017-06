06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Orders Email Production In Workplace Retaliation Suit, Scolds Parties

SEATTLE - In a June 5 order, a Washington federal judge granted in part a fired employee's motion for production of certain emails from her former supervisor, with the judge taking the opportunity to admonish both sides for the necessity of the motion, which he attributed to the parties' unwillingness to cooperate on discovery (Theresa Ortloff v. Dave Trimmer, et al., No. 2:16-cv-01257, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 85963).