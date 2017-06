06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Georgia Supreme Court Orders New Trial Over Fault In Premises Liability Suit

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court on June 5 ordered a new trial on the apportionment of fault in a suit in which a man was attacked just outside of a theme park because the jury should have been able to apportion fault to the unnamed defendants (Joshua Martin v. Six Flags of Georgia L.P., et al., Nos. S16G0743, S16G0750, Ga. Sup., 2017 Ga. LEXIS 454).