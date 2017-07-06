06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - NHL Opposes Attorney Fees For University In Concussion MDL Discovery Dispute

MINNEAPOLIS - The National Hockey League (NHL) on June 5 asked the federal judge overseeing the NHL concussion multidistrict litigation to deny the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center (CTE Center)'s motion for attorney fees because the center has not shown that its legal costs would "have been substantially lower if the NHL's motion to compel had been limited only to those requests that were ultimately granted by the Court" (In re: National Hockey League Players Concussion Injury Litigation, MDL No. 14-2551, D. Minn.).