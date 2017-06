06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Commercial Products Fall Under Government Contractor Defense, Court Says

SAN FRANCISCO - The government contractor defense applies to commercial products, a California appeals court panel affirmed June 6 in refusing to revisit a previous finding in an asbestos case (Jay Wanlass v. Metalclad Insulation Corp., No. A143616, Calif. App., 1st Dist.).