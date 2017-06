06-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Court Finds Employer Had Duty To Prevent Take-Home Asbestos Exposures

LOS ANGELES - Employers and premises owners are liable for foreseeable take-home asbestos exposures under recent California Supreme Court precedent, a state appeals court held June 5 in reversing its previous ruling (Wanda L. Beckering v. Shell Oil Co., No. B256407, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., Div. 3).