Mealey's Banking & Finance - Professional Liability Insurer Did Not Ratify Policy, 2nd Circuit Affirms

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 5 held that intervenors in a professional liability coverage dispute have failed to show that the insurer performed any act that ratified the insurance policy, affirming a lower court's ruling rescinding the policy because the insured made material misrepresentations on the insurance application (Continental Casualty Co. v. Joseph J. Boughton, Jr., et al., No. 16-2384, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9860).