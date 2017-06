06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 9th Circuit Panel Certifies Questions In Disability Suit To Oregon High Court

SEATTLE - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 6 certified two questions to the Oregon Supreme Court regarding the appropriate limitations period in a disability policy after determining that the claimant's suit cannot be resolved until the certified questions are answered (Cynthia Raynor v. United of Omaha Life Insurance Co., No. 14-36090, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10015).