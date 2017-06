06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Arkansas Federal Judge: Insurer Wrongfully Terminated Disability Claimant's Benefits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - An Arkansas federal judge on June 5 reversed a disability insurer's decision to terminate a claimant's long-term disability benefits after determining that the insurer ignored relevant evidence from the claimant's treating physicians (Damon Zaeske v. Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston, No. 15-5305, W.D. Ark., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 85345).