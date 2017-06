06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

California Federal Judge: Disability Insurer Failed To Properly Weigh All Evidence

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A California federal judge on June 5 reversed a disability insurer's termination of long-term disability (LTD) benefits after determining that the insurer failed to properly consider the reports of the claimant's treating physicians when it found that the claimant was not disabled from the duties of her regular occupation (Lisa Gallegos v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America, No. 16-1268, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 86123).