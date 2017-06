06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insured Failed To Prove Carrier Acted In Bad Faith In Handling Of UIM Claim

SEATTLE - A Washington federal judge on June 6 granted an insurer's motion for summary judgment after determining that an insured seeking underinsured motorist (UIM) benefits failed to prove that the insurer acted in bad faith by delaying its handling and investigation of the insured's claim (Eileen Hanson v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., No. 16-0568, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 86708).