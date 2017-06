06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insured Failed To Show Cancellation Of Policy Was In Bad Faith, Judge Rules

NEWARK, N.J. - An insured has failed to state any plausible claims to support his contention that his life insurance provider breached its contract or acted in bad faith in canceling his policy without providing proper notification, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled June 5 in granting the insurer's motion to dismiss (David M. Watkins v. Protective Life Insurance Co., No. 17-0734, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 85862).