06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Adopts Recommendation To Accept Woman's Plea In Staged Accident Scheme

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A federal judge in West Virginia on June 6 adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation to accept a woman's plea of guilty to one count of mail fraud for her role in an insurance fraud scheme involving staged automobile accidents, finding that she was competent to enter a plea (United States of America v. Chastity Costilow, No. 17CR17-06, N.D. W. Va., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 86217).