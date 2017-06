06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Fact Issues Preclude Summary Judgment In Fax Blast Coverage Dispute

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida federal judge on June 5 denied a commercial general liability insurer's motion for summary judgment in its declaratory judgment lawsuit disputing coverage for an underlying $2,139,000 judgment against it insured for sending 4,278 unsolicited facsimile transmissions (Zurich American Insurance Co., as successor by merger to Maryland Casualty Co. v. European Tile And Floors, Inc., et al., No. 16-729, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 85380).