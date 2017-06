06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Farming Co-op May Not Pay Premium Rebates In Reinsurance Years

TOLEDO, Ohio - After a merger with a non-grandfathered cooperative, a farming cooperative lost its status as an entity approved to make premium-rebate payments for 2005, 2006 or 2007 reinsurance years, an Ohio federal judge ruled June 6 (Sunrise Cooperative Inc. v. U.S. Department of Agriculture, et al., No. 16CV1297, N.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 86696).