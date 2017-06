06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Post-Grant Review Of Camera Housing Patent Sought In New Petition

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Various claims of a patent issued in September 2016 should be canceled, a company asserts in a June 6 petition for post-grant review (PGR) filed with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Axis Communications AB v. Arecont Vision LLC, No. PGR2017-00031, PTAB).