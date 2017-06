06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Texas Federal Magistrate Judge Vacates Infringement Finding In Patent Case

MARSHALL, Texas - Four patent defendants won partial relief pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b), Fed. R. Civ. P. 60(b), on June 7 when a Texas federal magistrate judge agreed that a judgment of willful infringement must be vacated (Convolve Inc. v. Dell Inc., et al., No. 08-244, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 87199).