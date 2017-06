06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - D.C. Circuit Refuses To Rehear Appeal Of Order Confirming $18.4M Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 7 denied a petition filed by the government of Belize for rehearing of a decision in which the court rejected its appeal of an order confirming a $18,470,881 award issued in favor of a Belize bank (Belize Bank Limited v. Government of Belize, Nos. 16-7083 Consolidated with 16-7089, 16-7094, D.C. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5587).