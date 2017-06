06-08-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Investor Named Lead Plaintiff In Securities Suit Over Public Offering Misstatements

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - A federal judge in New York on June 6 appointed a shareholder as lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against an industrial biotechnology company and certain of its current and former executive officers, ruling that the shareholder met all statutory requirements to serve in the position (Donald Chu v. BioAmber Inc., et al., No. 17-1531, E.D. N.Y.).