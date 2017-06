06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - FDA Sued Over Allowing 'Natural' To Be Part Of Cigarette's Brand

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A man on June 6 filed suit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Thomas Price, the secretary of HHS, in Florida federal court, saying the defendants violated federal law by allowing a tobacco company to use the word "natural" in the brand name and trademarks (Justin Sproule v. United States Food and Drug Administration, et al., No. 9:17-cv-80709, S.D. Fla.).