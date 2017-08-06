06-08-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Says Former Gas Station Operator Can Sue Estate For Cleanup Costs

TACOMA, Wash. - Atlantic Richfield Co. (ARCO) can file a third-party complaint against the estate of a man who formerly owned the site of a gas station he and his wife leased to the company so it can seek a claim for contribution under the Model Toxics Control Act (MTCA) because it does not need to incur costs for remedial actions before filing suit, a federal judge in Washington ruled June 7 (Wakefield Family, LLC v. Atlantic Richfield Company, No. C17-5114-RBL, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 87520).