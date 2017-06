06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Asks FDA To Review Whether Almond Milk Packaging Is Misleading

FRESNO, Calif. - A California federal judge on June 6 stayed a consumer's claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and for false advertising, referring the issue of whether the maker of Silk Almondmilk made misleading statements on its packaging about the ingredients of the milk to the Food and Drug Administration for review (Melanie Kelley v. WWF Operating Company, No. 1:17-cv-117, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 86971).