06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds Wells Fargo Did Not Refuse Loan Assumption Based On Age

PITTSBURGH - A Pennsylvania federal judge on June 7 granted a motion filed by a bank to dismiss claims for discrimination and violation of housing law in relation to its refusal to approve an assumption agreement, finding that a resident of the property, who was attempting to assume the obligations of the loan, failed to show that she was a qualified borrower (Rosanne Russick v. Wells Fargo, Inc., d/b/a Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, No. 2:17-cv-00149, W.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 87191).