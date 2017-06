06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. - A reinsured writes in a June 7 letter to a Nebraska federal court that its discovery responses regarding a promissory note and a reinsurance participation agreement were not deficient (Applied Underwriters Inc. v. Top's Personnel Inc., No. 15CV90, D. Neb.).