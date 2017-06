06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Negligence Claim In Defective Workmanship Suit Did Not Trigger Coverage

CONCORD, N.H. - A New Hampshire federal judge on June 6 granted a commercial general liability insurer's motion for summary judgment in a subcontractor insured's lawsuit seeking coverage for underlying claims that it performed surface preparation work negligently, in an unworkmanlike manner and not in accordance with job specifications (Fletch's Sandblasting and Painting, Inc. v. Colony Insurance Co., No. 15-490, D. N.H., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 86488).