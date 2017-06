06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Magistrate Judge Grants Voluntary Dismissal Of FDIC Suit Against Insolvent Insurer

FRESNO, Calif. - A California federal magistrate judge on June 8 granted the voluntary dismissal of a coverage lawsuit between the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., as assignee of certain claims by a failed bank, and an insolvent insurer's receiver (Thomas T. Hawker, et al. v. John D. Doak, insurance commissioner as receiver for Red Rock Insurance Co. f/k/a BancInsure Inc., No. 12-1261 E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 88319).