06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - School Counselor Pleads Guilty To Fraudulently Billing N.C. Medicaid

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A school counselor pleaded guilty on June 7 to one felony count of health care fraud for submitting nearly $400,000 in false bills to North Carolina Medicare for psychotherapy services that were not provided (United States of America v. Joseph Frank Korzelius, No. 17cr70, W.D. N.C.).