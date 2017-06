06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Daycare Operator Defends Contempt To 4th Circuit In 'Rainbow' Trademark Row

RICHMOND, Va. - Because the defendant repeatedly failed to comply with an injunction requiring it to remove all uses of the "Rainbow" trademark from its website, a trial court properly issued contempt rulings and a monetary judgment against it, a daycare operator tells the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in a June 7 appellee brief (Rainbow School Inc. v. Rainbow Early Education Holding LLC, et al., Nos. 17-1055 and 17-1123, 4th Cir.).