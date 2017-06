06-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Magistrate: Failure To Preserve Browser Histories Negligent, Not Sanctionable

WILMINGTON, N.C. - Although the defendant in a libel suit was negligent in failing to preserve the internet browser histories of its employees for discovery purposes, a North Carolina federal magistrate judge on June 7 found no evidence of intentional conduct that would merit the sanction of adverse jury instructions sought by the plaintiff (Frederic N. Eshelman v. Puma Biotechnology Inc., No. 7:16-cv-00018, E.D. N.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 87282).