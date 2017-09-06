06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Term Adjustment Provision Disputed Before Federal Circuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a June 7 reply brief, a patent owner told the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO)'s position that it has the authority to determine when a patent applicant has failed "to engage in reasonable efforts" to prosecute their application runs "counter to the plain language" of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 1 et seq., the legislative history of the statute and Gilead Sciences, Inc. v. Lee (Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., et al. v. Michelle K. Lee, Director, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, No. 17-1357, Fed. Cir.).