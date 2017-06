06-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Conditional Class Certification Granted In Oil Field Employees' Wage-And-Hour Suit

PITTSBURGH - An employee of a Pennsylvania oil field who alleges that he was paid miscalculated overtime wages or none at all was granted conditional class certification June 6 in his wage-and-hour lawsuit by a Pennsylvania federal judge (Christopher Meals, et al. v. Keane Frac GP LLC, et al., No. 16-1674, W.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 86149).