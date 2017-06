06-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Disability Claimant Provided Administrator With Objective Medical Findings, Panel Says

CINCINNATI - A district court erred in determining that a disability plan administrator's denial of disability benefits was not arbitrary and capricious, the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said June 8 after determining that the disability claimant provided the administrator with objective findings that support a disability (Bruce Corey v. Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc., et al., No. 16-3817, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10179).